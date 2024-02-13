Bryan ISD School Board Considering Resolution Regarding Chaplains

The Bryan ISD school board agenda for their February 19th meeting includes a resolution regarding chaplains.

A draft was presented during the board’s February 5th meeting by associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra.

The resolution is to comply with a new state law on whether to adopt a policy if chaplains can be employed or can volunteer “to provide chaplain support, services, and programs for students”.

The draft calls on not allowing chaplains to have those roles “at this time.”

The draft goes on to say that “The district does, however, acknowledge and welcome all members of the community to register to volunteer in schools in accordance with GKG(LOCAL).”

Ybarra said “one thing I think we’re all very clear on, is how much we’re very grateful for our faith based partners in this community and how much they come along side schools and they support schools, and in no way would this want to interfere with that practice and that strong partnership.”

Click HERE to read and download the draft resolution that was presented at the February 5, 2024 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Barbara Ybarra at the February 5, 2024 Bryan ISD school board meeting.