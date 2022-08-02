Bryan ISD School Board Considering A Decrease In The Property Tax Rate For The Sixth Time In The Last Seven Years

For the sixth time in the last seven years, the property tax rate in Bryan ISD is proposed to go down.

Monday’s BISD school board meeting included a discussion of a tax rate decrease in next year’s budget of almost nine cents.

Board member David Stasny had assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw confirm how that would help offset property value increases.

If next year’s proposed property tax rate is adopted by the Bryan ISD board, that will mean a total decrease of 21 cents over the last seven years.

A public hearing on next year’s Bryan ISD proposed tax rate and the budget will be held the evening of August 15th.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 1, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 1, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.