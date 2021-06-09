Bryan ISD School Board Awards Three More Contracts Associated With The November 2020 Bond Issue

Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included awarding more contracts related to last November’s $175 million dollar bond issue.

There were unanimous votes to replacing air conditioning chillers at Branch and Fannin elementaries, and connect BISD’s career and technology center to the city of Bryan’s sewer and removing the septic system that was in place while the property was outside the city limits.

Click below for comments during the June 7, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting from BISD projects manager Paul Buckner.

