Bryan ISD School Board Awards Roof Replacement Contract Funded By 2020 Bond Money

One chunk of last November’s Bryan ISD $175 million dollar bond issue went to replacing roofs.

At the last BISD school board meeting, a $3,029,000 contract was awarded to replace roofs at Crockett and Jones elementaries.

The district’s construction manager, Paul Buckner, said these are the first roof replacements funded by the bond issue following an inspection by the maintenance department.

Eight bids were received for this round of roof replacements.

Buckner also said the selection process was delayed due to last month’s winter storms.

Click below for comments from Paul Buckner during the March 8, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board awards a $3 million dollar bond funded roof replacement contract” on Spreaker.