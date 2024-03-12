Bryan ISD School Board Awards Bids For More Elementary School Outdoor Shade Structures

In November 2020, voters in Bryan ISD approved a $175 million dollar bond issue. Just over $1.1 million dollars was budgeted for shade structures at all BISD elementary campuses.

BISD board members awarded bids in the fall of 2023 at Navarro and Crockett.

During the board’s March 4th meeting, bids were awarded at 11 campuses…Bonham, Bowen, Branch, Henderson, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Kemp, Mitchell, Neal, and Ross. Those structures are scheduled to be completed by the start of the school year in August.

BISD construction manager Paul Buckner told WTAW News that brings the total spent on shade structures so far at $824,800 dollars. That is an average of under $64,000 per structure. There remains $282,656 in the account to be spent on the final shade structure.

Buckner told the board a structure at Fannin elementary has yet to go out for bid because that design has to be approved by the city of Bryan’s historic eastside preservation neighborhood committee.

BISD board members were told that the shade coverings have warranties for ten years for all colors but red, which has a three year warranty. Buckner said none of the bids that were approved earlier this month has a red colored covering.

Click below to hear comments from Paul Buckner during the March 4, 2024 Bryan ISD school board meeting.