Bryan ISD School Board Approves Two Contracts To Purchase Security Devices And Agrees To Negotiate A Contract For Security Officers

Bryan ISD school board members approve more security measures in part to comply with a new state law.

Action during the August 7, 2023 meeting included negotiating with a private company whose website states they provide a “premier guard force”. Board member Mark McCall says non-commissioned officers will be employed. How many will be employed and where they will be located were not disclosed.

The BISD board also agreed to buy what the agenda described as “nightlock door barricade devices”. Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw said these devices would be used if there is a lockdown. Board member Mark McCall said “this is a device that applies to all classrooms, kindergarten all the way up through high school.”

The BISD board also approved buying what the agenda described as “collaborative response graphics”. Beesaw said they were detailed maps required by state law to show first responders the layout of each school building and the surrounding neighborhood.

The total cost of the door barricades and the maps were not disclosed, other than each will cost more than $50,000 dollars.

Beesaw said a grant from the Don and Donna Adam foundation will cover the cost of the barricade devices. The detailed maps will be paid by a combination of foundation and state money.

WTAW News has asked Bryan ISD for documents related to the purchase of the barricade devices and maps, and information about the company that administrators will negotiate a contract for the non-commissioned security personnel.

Click below to hear comments from the August 7, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

