Bryan ISD School Board Approves Replacing Video Scoreboard At Merrill Green Stadium

The video scoreboard at Merrill Green Stadium is being replaced.

Bryan ISD school board members awarded a $158,000 dollar contract during Monday’s meeting following years of repairs.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw said the video board, which had outdated technology from 2008, was being repaired by someone from Ohio.

About 80 percent of the funding comes from insurance, after the scoreboard was damaged by severe weather.

The remaining funding will come from BISD’s general fund.

Administrators also said they will be working on advertising sponsorships.

There was no opposition to board member David Stasny’s suggestion to operate the video board only during stadium events. That’s after the current board was on during non-event hours.

June 5, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting

