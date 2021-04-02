Bryan ISD School Board Approves Next Steps For Four Construction Projects

Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included unanimous approval on the next steps for four construction projects that are funded from the November 2020 bond issue.

Most of the time was spent on the final design of BISD’s third intermediate school. Construction at the site of the district’s current transportation and maintenance complex near Bonham elementary, is expected to start this August and be open in August of 2023.

Architect Ron Bailey told the board the current estimated cost is “a little bit over”, “but nothing to be alarmed about”, the $55.1 million dollar budget due to higher prices for materials.

The two story structure will initially have classroom space for 800 students, with the option of adding classrooms to accommodate another 200. The board was told the core functions of the school, including the library, cafeteria, gyms, and administration offices, will be sized for 1,000 students.

The board also approved a contract with the architect for an eight and a half million dollar expansion and renovation at Rudder High School which includes 14 new classrooms and expanding the parking lot. An architect was also selected to add fencing and priority renovations at Merrill Green Stadium. And the board approved using the state purchasing cooperative to select who will do phase two renovations at BISD’s performing arts center.

Video of Bryan ISD’s third intermediate school was provided by Bryan ISD and produced by PBK architects:

