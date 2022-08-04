Bryan ISD School Board Approves HVAC Purchase Before Awarding A Construction Contract For The District’s New Transportation & Maintenance Comples

Before a contract is awarded on building Bryan ISD’s new transportation and maintenance complex, administrators are dealing with supply chain issues.

Construction director Paul Buckner was before the BISD school board this week to get approval to buy rooftop heating and air conditioning (HVAC) units and associated equipment.

Buckner said delivery of the $424,422 dollar order for HVAC units is expected in 54 weeks.

BISD board members could consider awarding construction contract this October or November.

Completion of BISD’s new transportation and maintenance complex is projected towards the end of 2023.

Click below for comments from Paul Buckner during the August 1, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.