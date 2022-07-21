Bryan ISD School Board Approves Dress Code Additions As Part Of “Tweaks” To The District’s Student Handbook

Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included annual changes ahead of the start of the new school year to the district’s student handbook.

One of BISD’s school leadership directors, Crystal Goodman, said “tweaks” included adding to the dress code, allowing sleeveless tops and expanding all colors of hair from high school grades to all grade levels.

And BISD’s student affairs administrator Cody Satterfield proposed no changes to BISD students code of conduct because there was no legislative session this year.

