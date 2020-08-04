Bryan ISD School Board Approves Changing Calendar And School Day Schedule

The Bryan school board makes major changes to the calendar for the upcoming school year.

Monday’s unanimous vote delays the first day of classes to August 20th. That gives teachers six days to prepare.

At BISD campuses except Collegiate, most Wednesdays will have an early student dismissal.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says one reason is to give teachers planning time during the middle of the week.

School leadership director Brian Merrill says another reason is providing another opportunity to clean campus buildings.

Dismissal times on those early release Wednesdays will be staggered in order for older students to arrive home first to take care of younger siblings.

● early release time at BISD high schools is 12:50 p.m.

● early release time at BISD middle schools is 12:55 p.m.

● early release time at BISD intermediate schools is 2:20 p.m.

● early release time at BISD elementary schools is 2:10 p.m.

Dr. Whitbeck said on early release days, BISD’s third party contractor will provide after school care at a charge.

At Bryan and Rudder High and the two middle schools, Merrill says block scheduling will be employed. That means instead of eight class periods per day, there will be four. Hallways in those buildings will also have one way traffic.

As of Monday, Whitbeck said BISD has heard from 62 percent, or 9,494 of the district’s 16,000 students about where they will be taught. Parents have selected on campus instruction for 53 percent of elementary students, 45 percent of intermediate students, and 41 percent of BISD middle school and high school students. Board members were told that parents who don’t respond to the survey will be contacted and for now their students will be taught on campus.

According to a letter the superintendent sent to parents, they have until Thursday, August 6, to switch how their child will be taught. Parents can contact their child’s campus or send an email to BISD_enrollment@bryanisd.org.

And Whitbeck reported 72 percent of teachers will teach in any environment and the rest prefer teaching online.

Click HERE to read and download a letter e-mailed by Christie Whitbeck to parents of Bryan ISD students August 3, 2020 (English version).

Click HERE to read and download a letter e-mailed by Christie Whitbeck to parents of Bryan ISD students August 3, 2020 (Spanish version).

Click HERE to read and download a PDF of the Bryan ISD revised calendar shown below: