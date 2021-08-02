Bryan ISD School Board Approves Changes To Student Handbook And Code Of Conduct

Bryan ISD administrators and school board members heard the last two weeks from opponents of switching he/she references to they/their in the student code of conduct and student handbook.

Monday afternoon, board members listened to nearly 20 minutes of comments from opponents. Then the board unanimously approved a switch, but not to they/their.

According to BISD spokesman Matt LeBlanc, the switch was from using pronouns to nouns.

LeBlanc told WTAW News the board’s decision was “based on the feedback, including from people who spoke in the meeting that had previously reached out, changed the student handbook to read more academically”.

Board president Mark McCall said the switch was only to improve the readability of the document.

The board’s vote also changed the definition of bullying, which was opposed by one BISD parent because it was incomplete.

Monday’s vote also included dress code changes allowing secondary students to wear athletic shorts, and high school students being allowed to wear hair that is described as having an “unnatural color”.

WTAW News has requested a copy of the new Bryan ISD student handbook and code of conduct. It will be added once a copy is provided by Bryan ISD.

Click below for comments from the August 2, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting. Speakers include five speakers during the citizens comments portion of the meeting, along with superintendent Christie Whitbeck, one of the district’s executive directors of school leadership Brian Merrill, and board members David Stasny, Ruthie Waller, and Mark McCall.

