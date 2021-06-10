Bryan ISD school board members this week tweaked where buses will and won’t pick up students during the upcoming school year.

BISD transportation director Warren Lanphier says a sizeable reduction in a hazardous zone around Jane Long intermediate means more than 30 students will not be riding buses. That’s because a new development off Leonard Road east of the campus means those children can walk to school safely.

And an undisclosed number of Navarro students become eligible to ride BISD buses because campus administrators notified the transportation office of students who live along the freeway frontage road, which was designated a new hazardous zone.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the June 7, 2021 BISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from Warren Lanphier during the June 7, 2021 BISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board approves bus route changes” on Spreaker.