Bryan ISD School Board Approves Bonuses For The 2022-23 School Year

News release from Bryan ISD:

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees has approved the district administration’s request for three stipends for employees who choose to continue to work in Bryan ISD in the 2022-2023 school year and a signing bonus for teachers new to the district. The decision was made during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, February 21, 2022.

All full time employees who choose to return to Bryan ISD in the 22-23 school year will receive a stipend in September 2022 that is equal to 2% of their 2021-2022 salary.

Full time employees who stay with Bryan ISD through the semester will also receive a stipend equal to 1% of their annual salary in December 2022, and if they remain with Bryan ISD through the end of the

school year, another 1% stipend in May 2023. This is the same as the retention stipend that was given to employees in the 2021-2022 school year.

In summary, if employees remain in Bryan ISD for the next school year, they will receive three retention stipends equal to 4% of their salary.

“As we plan for the next school year, and in light of the dynamics of the pandemic, more than ever, we hope that everyone will return to the district next year to serve our students,” said Bryan ISD Interim

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine. “I’m so thankful to our board of trustees for prioritizing the importance of rewarding our staff for everything they’ve done.”

Additionally, the board of trustees agreed with the administration about the need to continue to recruit highly qualified teachers in a competitive market, approving a $1,000 signing bonus for teachers new

to Bryan ISD in the 2022-2023 school year. Those teachers, along with all employees new to the district, will also receive the 1% stipends in December and May if they remain with the district through the first and second semesters.

“We know that Bryan ISD employees have gone above and beyond since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Bryan ISD Board President Mark McCall. “It’s important we use money from the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to invest in our own employees, who in turn will provide critical continuity for our students, and to help fill the openings we have with exceptional teachers who want to be a part of our great school district and amazing community.”