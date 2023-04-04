Bryan ISD school board members follow through on their declaration last week, to pass a resolution during Monday’s meeting calling on state lawmakers to not penalize districts for newly implemented tests and accountability standards.

That was part of a resolution that was unanimously adopted.

Board president Julie Harlin invited the entire board to join her in Austin April 28 to present the resolution to state officials.

Board member Ruthie Waller asked central office administrators to inform BISD teachers, adding that not many districts are taking this action.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of the resolution shown below.

Click below for comments from the April 3, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board approves a resolution that will be delivered to state leaders in Austin” on Spreaker.