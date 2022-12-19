Bryan ISD School Board Approves A Property Tax Break For An Unidentified Corporation

An unidentified corporation gets the Bryan school board to limit assessed property valuation for a ten year period.

Four BISD board members participating in a special meeting December 15 approved without public discussion, a value limitation agreement for something that known only as “Project Titan”.

It was revealed last May that this was supposed to be a $150 million dollar facility employing 130 people.

WTAW News has filed an open records request, attempting to learn more about the corporation. There will not be a reply to the request until January because BISD offices are closed for the holiday break.

A consultant by BISD, Kathy Mathias, told the board that the agreement has been approved by the state comptroller’s office.

Mathias also said that the comptroller’s office determined that “Project Titan” will generate more revenue for BISD during the next 25 years compared to what the district is giving up over the next ten years.

The value limitation would begin in the 2029 fiscal year.

This is one of two requests for reduced valuations involving BISD. The Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC) tells WTAW News that work continues with regards to Project Maple Leaf, which was revealed last May was a Canadian based defense and oil and gas manufacturer.

BVEDC representatives attending the December 15 BISD board meeting had no comment before the vote.

Click below to hear comments from Kathy Mathias during the December 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.