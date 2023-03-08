The city of Bryan has issued permits to Bryan ISD for building the district’s new auxiliary services center.

But the permits required building a road the city wants, ahead of the school district’s schedule.

That led to Monday’s unanimous vote to add to the construction contract to build a road that board president Julie Harlin and member David Stasny says for now, will go to nowhere.

Board members learned they will save money building the 1,100 foot long road now for $1.3 million dollars.

The estimate for building the road later, which would require bringing back construction equipment and people, was estimated at $2.2 million.

Board members also learned there is $3.5 million in contingency and $1.7 million interest income from the 2020 bond fund to pay for the road.

Harlin said she “appreciate that the city has met with us multiple times” “to try and figure out the way forward. And I am happy and thankful to the city that we now have permits to do utilities. That was something we did not have until recently”.

Click below to hear comments from the March 6, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board agrees to build a street on the site of their new auxiliary services center earlier than intended” on Spreaker.