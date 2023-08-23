Bryan ISD School Board Adopts Consequences For Students Who Are Caught With Vaping Devices

This story has been corrected to reflect the Bryan ISD school board approved an exemption to a new state law where BISD students who are found with a vaping device containing nicotine will not be placed in the district’s disciplinary alternative education program.

A new state law starting September 1 involves public school students who are caught with a vaping device.

Bryan ISD school board members on Monday approved an exemption to senate bill 2428, where students who are found with a vaping device containing nicotine will go through additional wellness education and remain on campus with appropriate but unidentified consequences.

BISD will follow SB 2428 when students have a vaping device containing a controlled substance, such as marijuana and THC, by sending students to DAEP, which stands for disciplinary alternative education program.

Brian Merrell, one of BISD’s three school leadership directors, says the exemption, which was created through BISD’s district of innovation plan, was approved by the Texas Education Agency.

