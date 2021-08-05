Bryan ISD Paying More For Property Insurance, But Not As Much As Was First Expected

Three major storms in nine months contributed to the Bryan ISD school district paying an additional $333,000 dollars for property, general liability, and automobile insurance in the upcoming year.

But BISD assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw told the board before this week’s unanimous vote that administrators had planned for an increase of $650,000 dollars.

The fiscal year 2021 cost was $1,299,532.

The cost for fiscal year 2022 is $1,633,548.

The coverage also includes a new three percent deductible for damage from wind storms. The deductible for hail damage to BISD buildings remains at three percent.

BISD had major claims from hail storms in May of last year and this April, along with February’s winter storm.

Click below for comments from Kevin Beesaw during the August 2, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD paying more for property insurance, but not as much as first thought” on Spreaker.