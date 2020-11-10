Bryan ISD Officials Will Ask State Lawmakers To Remove A Required Sentence From Bond Issue Ballot Questions

The president of the Bryan ISD school board says an upcoming meeting with state lawmakers will include a request to remove a sentence from bond issue ballots.

The sentence “This is a property tax increase.” was part of a state law passed in 2019.

Bryan ISD voters considering a $175 million dollar bond issue was promoted to have no increase in the property tax rate.

Board president Mark McCall said “Having to put bond language on there that this is a tax increase when it’s really not going to have a zero impact on the tax rate really confuses a lot of people.”

McCall also said voters who are “focused on the more national races, you get down and you’re voting down the ballot and you see that language, it’s very easy to check no.”

