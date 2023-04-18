Bryan ISD Negotiating To Begin BVCOG Grant Funded Head Start Programs

Negotiations are underway that could bring nearly 150 additional pre-kindergarten students to Bryan ISD for the 2023-2024 school year.

BISD school board members were told Monday night about grant money from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) to fund Head Start services for 80 four year olds and 68 three year old students.

BISD’s director of special programs Jennifer Warren says there is no additional cost to the district.

BISD board members were told to expect to take action on a contract next month. And a decision has yet to be made where the additional students would be located.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 17, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Jennifer Warren during the April 17, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.