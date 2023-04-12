Bryan ISD Launches Spring Survey For Community Members, Parents, Students, And Employees

Twice a year, Bryan ISD conducts an online survey.

The spring survey of ten questions and a place for comments is available through April 23rd.

Last fall, BISD received more than 5,000 responses…3,000 from students, more than 1,000 from BISD employees and more than 1,000 from parents.

200 responses came from community members…which is an important segment according to Jill Morris, who is the administrator in charge of the survey.

Click HERE to be directed to the survey from Bryan ISD’s website. QR codes to the survey are also on BISD’s social media.

Click below for comments from Jill Morris, speaking with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan ISD launches spring survey for community members, parents, employees, and students” on Spreaker.