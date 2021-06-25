Bryan ISD Interested In Blinn College Property For A New Transportation And Maintenance Complex

The Bryan ISD school board held a special meeting Thursday where members discussed in executive session, but took no action, whether to pursue the purchase of land owned by Blinn College to build the district’s new transportation and maintenance center.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says they did not have the information at the time of the meeting to frame a recommendation. She says the board will resume deliberations at a future meeting.

Blinn purchased the 95 acres at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road more than six years ago to build a new campus. But land clearing was stopped when Blinn trustees accepted the Texas A&M system’s offer to build on the RELLIS campus.

BISD board of trustees president Mark McCall, who visited with WTAW’s Bill Oliver Monday evening, said the superintendent has been in “fairly regular contact” with Blinn officials.

McCall said “it was kind of a combination approach” of the district has been looking for land to build the center that was approved in BISD’s November 2020 bond issue and “there was a rumor that Blinn probably wasn’t going to build” at that location.

When asked if this could be a possible win-win for BISD and Blinn, McCall said “It could be.”

Click below for comments from Mark McCall, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

