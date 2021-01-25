Bryan ISD Has New Pandemic Dashboard

Those wanting to follow pandemic information in Bryan ISD have access to more information.
Superintendent Christie Whitbeck announced during the January 19th school board meeting a new dashboard on BISD’s website with the latest numbers of infected students and employees by campus.
Dr. Whitbeck also reported letters are also being sent to parents of Bryan ISD students with more pandemic information.
Click HERE to be directed to the Bryan ISD pandemic dashboard.
Click below for comments from Christie Whitbeck during the January 19, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting: