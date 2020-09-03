Bryan ISD Employee Who Left An “Unacceptable” Post On A Waco Television Station’s Facebook Page No Longer Works For The District

An employee at Stephen F. Austin middle school no longer works for Bryan ISD (BISD).

That’s after the employee made a post on a Waco television’s Facebook page that was described on BISD’s Facebook page as “an unacceptable comment made by an employee” that “does not represent the values of our district” and “will not be tolerated”.

BISD’s lawyer told WTAW News the district would not reveal whether the employee resigned or was terminated, adding “in any matter of employment, all that can be released is whether or not a person is employed by the District.”

Another BISD spokesperson told WTAW News there would not be a follow up comment to Saturday’s post on the district’s Facebook page.

The employee’s post was a response to a comment made to a poll on KXXV-TV’s Facebook page if viewers supported protests by athletes over Jacob Blake’s shooting.

Original story:

A Bryan school district employee faces possible disciplinary action after making a Facebook post that is not related to their job.

The employee at Stephen F. Austin middle school responded to a comment made to a poll being taken on Waco television station KXXV’s Facebook page if viewers supported protests by athletes over Jacob Blake’s shooting.

Click HERE to be directed to the KXXV website story.

Bryan ISD posted on Facebook Saturday night that the district is aware of what the district described was “an unacceptable comment made by an employee” that “does not represent the values of our district” and “will not be tolerated”.

BISD also stated it will be handled through their employee code of conduct. The district’s employee manual states in part that “employees are responsible for their public conduct even when they are not acting as district employees. If an employee’s use of electronic communications interferes with the employee’s ability to effectively perform his or her job duties, the employee is subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.”