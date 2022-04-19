Bryan ISD & Blinn College Continue Negotiations On Land Purchase That Was Announced Last September

Bryan ISD and Blinn College are finishing their eighth month of negotiating the sale of land owned by the college where the school district wants to build a new maintenance and transportation complex.

The agenda for Monday’s BISD board meeting included the possibility of approving the purchase. That did not happen, following an executive session of more than two hours addressing several topics.

The agenda for Tuesday’s Blinn College trustees meeting did not include the sale of their land at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Blinn trustees did meet behind closed doors to discuss the possible purchase of land at an undisclosed location in Washington County.

BISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine told the Bryan Business Council (BBC) last week the original plans was to move into the district’s new maintenance and transportation complex this summer.

Instead, maintenance and transportation remains next door to the construction site of BISD’s third intermediate school.

Carrabine told BBC members that when Sadberry intermediate opens in August of next year, a covered pavilion, walking paths, and some parking behind the school won’t be built. That will be done after the existing maintenance and transportation complex are demolished.

Last September, Blinn College trustees and Bryan ISD school board members agreed to the sale of 95 acres of land for $4.65 million dollars.

Blinn trustees approved the purchase the land in February 2015 at a price of $3.8 million.

Click below for comments from Ginger Carrabine from the April 11, 2022 Bryan Business Council meeting.