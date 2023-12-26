Bryan ISD Announces Increased Penalties For Abusing Officials

Before the start of Christmas break, Bryan ISD went to social media to announce increased penalties for abusing officials.

BISD athletic director Janice Williamson said the Texas Association of School Officials (TASO) created a new “Abuse of Officials” policy.

Williamson says if an official files three abuse incidents against a campus during an academic year in any sport, that campus faces sanctions that includes assigning no TASO officials for any sport at that campus.

Additionally, Williamson says Bryan ISD may issue consequences. Depending on the incident, there may be a verbal warning, changing seats, being removed from the event, or being suspended from future events.

Williamson said “it is imperative that our parents and fans maintain composure in the stands at all times and refrain from negative verbal comments and/or physical actions towards officials, players, and coaches.”

She went on to say that “it is equally imperative that parents and fans remain in the stands and not come onto the playing field or court at any time, for any reason. This can be viewed as an act of aggression toward an individual or group of individuals and may be dealt with as such.”