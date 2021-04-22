Bryan ISD Adopts New Scheduling Format for Middle and High Schools

Due to the pandemic, Bryan ISD implemented a block schedule for their middle and high schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says the reduced hallway transition time and safety protocols helped slow the spread of coronavirus.

At this week’s BISD school board meeting, Whitbeck introduced next year’s secondary schedule.

Students will attend eight periods on Monday’s, Tuesday’s, and Friday’s, while a block schedule will be implemented on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s.

Whitbeck says it is the best of both worlds.

“Every teach or coach or director would see their children four out of five days, not counting any before or after school rehearsals or practices,” says Whitbeck.

Board member David Stasny commended the schedule committee on choosing Wednesday’s and Thursday’s for the block schedule days.

“Because very often we are not having school on Monday or we are not having school on Friday, much more likely than Wednesday or Thursday. Because missing one of those days when it is the block schedule obviously makes it a little more difficult to try to get everybody back on track,” said Stasny.

