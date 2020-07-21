Bryan ISD Administrators Will Decide By The End Of This Week Whether To Start The New School Year All Online

Bryan ISD administrators tell school board members they will decide by the end of this week whether the first three weeks of classes will be all online.

That was part of a nearly two hour update during Monday night’s board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan ISD “Return To Learn” presentation.

Administrators say they can not decide how to deploy teachers for classroom and online instruction. That’s because only 20 percent of parents have decided if their children will stay home or go to school to be taught.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra says the current plan calls for teachers conducting classroom instruction to online students.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says they need more responses to determine how many teachers will be in classrooms, how many will be teaching online, and how many will be doing both.

Dr. Whitbeck said employee surveys ranged for opening schools to making all classes online.

Whitbeck says the Brazos County health district is working on a series of triggers that would result in all classes going online.

The superintendent and other BISD senior leaders are meeting this week with teachers and the district’s parents leadership council.