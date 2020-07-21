Bryan ISD Administrators Will Decide By July 30 Whether To Start The New School Year All Online

Bryan ISD administrators tell school board members they will decide by July 30 whether the first three weeks of classes will be all online.

That was part of a nearly two hour update during Monday night’s board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download Bryan ISD’s “Return To Learn” presentation with an updated slide regarding the decision about all online classes. The remaining slides were shown during the July 20, 2020 BISD school board meeting.

The original BISD presentation given to WTAW News indicated a decision whether to start the first three weeks of classes all online was going to be made by July 24th. Tuesday afternoon, BISD sent WTAW News an updated image stating that decision will be made by July 30.

Administrators say they can not decide how to deploy teachers for classroom and online instruction. That’s because only 20 percent of parents have decided if their children will stay home or go to school to be taught.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra says the current plan calls for teachers conducting classroom instruction to online students.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says they need more responses to determine how many teachers will be in classrooms, how many will be teaching online, and how many will be doing both.

Dr. Whitbeck said employee surveys ranged for opening schools to making all classes online.

Whitbeck says the Brazos County health district is working on a series of triggers that would result in all classes going online.

The superintendent and other BISD senior leaders are meeting this week with teachers and the district’s parents leadership council.