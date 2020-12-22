Bryan ISD Administrators Tell The School Board That Summer School Plans Are Underway

Before Bryan ISD began Christmas break, administrators tell school board members what is already being considered for summer school next year.

The discussion at the BISD board’s last meeting began with associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra responding to an inquiry from a board member.

Dr. Ybarra and superintendent Christie Whitbeck referred to thinking out of the box.

Dr. Whitbeck says one of the challenges will be finding instructors.

Options include traditional programs or shorter boot camps that could be on campus and/or online.

Click below for comments from Barbara Ybarra and Christie Whitbeck during the December 14, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.