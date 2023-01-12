Bryan ISD Administrators Hold Another Extensive Discussion With School Board Members About Next Year’s Calendar

For the second consecutive month, Bryan ISD administrators hold an extensive discussion with school board members about two calendar options for the 2023-24 school year.

The BISD board is scheduled to take action at their next meeting on January 17.

During the board’s meeting on January 9, six administrators participated in a calendar update that again focused on an option that for the first time provides a week off during October.

Click below for comments from the January 9 Bryan ISD school board meeting. Speakers are BISD assistant superintendent for human resources Carol Cune, BISD’s athletics director Janice Williamson, BISD’s assistant athletics director Dereck Rush, BISD counseling services director Donna Willett, and BISD board president Julie Harlin and member Felicia Benford.

