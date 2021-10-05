Bryan ISD Administrators Drop A Virtual Academy Proposal For This School Year

The numbers don’t add up for the Bryan ISD school district to start this year, an online school for kindergarten through sixth grade students.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra told school board members Monday that there is a national teacher shortage and not enough parents will commit their children to a virtual academy for the rest of the school year.

Dr. Ybarra says another obstacle was a state law allowing virtual academies not being passed until after the school year had started. But now that the state law is in affect, she says administrators will consider a virtual academy next school year.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the October 4, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from Barbara Ybarra during the October 4, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.