Bryan ISD Administrators Ask School Board Members To Move The District’s Alternative School

Students at Bryan ISD’s alternative high school may have a new home as early as the fall of 2024.

The principal at M.C. Harris school, Karen Kaspar, told school board members Monday (March 4) that 12 to 15 students are learning in rooms of a former hospital building that are one-third to one-half the size of a normal classroom.

Administrators asked school board members to move M.C. Harris students to space in the former Milam elementary school that is not being used by BISD’s special education department.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra said staff at M.C. Harris and the special education department have been notified.

Board member Mark McCall, who said he wants to ensure there are places for what he calls students in recovery to graduate, suggested moving M.C. Harris students to Bryan Collegiate High School and move Collegiate students to the RELLIS campus.

Board member Leo Gonzalez suggested swapping students between the M.C. Harris and Hammond-Oliver buildings.

Administrators told board members that they will receive before the end of April, estimated costs to prepare the unused portion of the Milam building for M.C. Harris students.

