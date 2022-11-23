Bryan High School’s Shy-Anne Dance And Drill Team Is In New York City Preparing For The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bryan High School’s Shy-Annes dance and drill team is in New York City preparing to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Coach Taylor Torres Martinez says the 12 seniors are positioned towards the end of the parade entries, just ahead of Santa Claus.

The team members, accompanied by 15 chaperones, departed Bryan last Saturday at 1 a.m.

The team’s first rehearsal was Saturday at 6 p.m., followed by rehearsals all day Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday were tourist days where the group saw two shows, visited the flagship Macy’s store, and took in Times Square.

Martinez says she has been impressed with the team rehearsals and how they have taken in the sights of New York City.

Martinez adds that she, her husband, and the other chaperones will watch the team walk by their hotel, then run back to their rooms to watch the team’s performance on television.

After the parade, the group will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal before returning to Bryan on Friday.

Click below for a visit Taylor Torres Martinez had with WTAW’s Bill Oliver from New York City on Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022.

Listen to “Bryan High School's Shy-Annes dance and drill team is in New York City preparing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade” on Spreaker.