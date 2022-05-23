Bryan High Head Baseball Coach Leaving For Palestine

Bryan High School baseball coach James Dillard has announced he’s leaving to take the same position at Palestine.

A Bryan graduate, Dillard coached the Vikings for five seasons, highlighted with a District 12-6A championship in 2022.

However, the team was swept in two games by Waxahachie in the bi-district round.

Dillard has also served as the manager of the Texas Collegiate League’s Brazos Valley Bombers for the last two seasons, but had already signed on as a pitching coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League this summer.

Dillard’s wife, Stephanie, who has served as an assistant principal at Bryan High for the last four-and-a-half years, will return to the coaching ranks as Palestine’s head volleyball coach and girls athletic coordinator.

The move also reunites the Dillard’s with former Bryan ISD Athletics Director Lance Angel, who is the Wildcats AD and head football coach.