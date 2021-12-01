Bryan High Football Coach Rogers Announces Retirement

Bryan High football coach and former A&M Consolidated head man Ross Rogers is hanging up his whistle after nearly 50 years on the sidelines.

Rogers, a 2011 inductee into the Texas High School Football Hall of Honor, says it was the right time to walk away and let someone else lead the program.

Rogers began his head coaching career in 1977 at Hempstead, followed by stops at Waller, Southwest Texas State (Texas State University) and Giddings.

Rogers arrived at A&M Consolidated in 1988, and led the Tigers to a state title in 1991.

He left the Brazos Valley in 2000 to open up the Harker Heights program near his hometown of Killeen.

Following a brief retirement, Rogers returned to Bryan/College Station in 2012 to take over at Bryan, where he led the Vikings to a 49-58 overall record and five postseason berths.

Bryan finished the 2021 season with 4-7 record and a 10-5 loss to Cedar Hill in the 6A Bi-District round.