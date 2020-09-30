Bryan High Cancels Football Game Following Positive COVID-19 Test Around Program

Bryan High School has canceled this Thursday’s varsity football game at College Park following a positive COVID-19 test around the Viking Program.

All underclassmen games have also been canceled.

While no Vikings players have yet to test positive, BISD administrators utilized contact tracing to pin-point a case that had come into direct contact with members of the team.

The Vikings are 1-0 following last Friday’s 31-20 win over Waller.

All Bryan varsity games this season will be broadcast on Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM & radioaggieland.com.