Bryan Football Making Changes to 2020 Schedule

July 24, 2020 Zach Taylor

The Bryan High School football team has announced it will be dropping Brenham from its upcoming schedule and replacing it with Montgomery Lake Creek.

The Vikings were originally set to take on the Cubs in Week 3, but the postponement of the 5A-6A season and changes to Brenham’s district schedule forced the cancellation.

As it stands, Bryan will now take on Lake Creek either October 8th or 9th.