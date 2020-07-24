Bryan Football Making Changes to 2020 Schedule

The Bryan High School football team has announced it will be dropping Brenham from its upcoming schedule and replacing it with Montgomery Lake Creek.

With districts trying to figure out how to schedule things to make sure we get all our games in, we had to drop the game with @BrenhamFootball unfortunately. We have picked up @LakeCreekFBall and will get an updated schedule out soon. — Bryan Viking Football (@BHSVikingFootba) July 23, 2020

The Vikings were originally set to take on the Cubs in Week 3, but the postponement of the 5A-6A season and changes to Brenham’s district schedule forced the cancellation.

As it stands, Bryan will now take on Lake Creek either October 8th or 9th.