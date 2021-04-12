Bryan Firefighters Investigating Fatal Apartment Fire

An apartment fire in west Bryan Sunday night resulted in one death.

Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett says a cause has not been determined. He said the man was bedridden, he was a smoker, and there was not a smoke detector in his room.

Burnett says the man’s wife got out of the apartment on Evergreen Circle…which is south of Turkey Creek and west of Finfeather.

No names have been released.

Click below for comments from Gerald Burnett, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan apartment fire kills one occupant” on Spreaker.