Bryan Fire Investigators At The Scene Of A House Fire Where A Man Was Found Dead

Bryan firefighters responding to a house fire Wednesday night found when they got inside, a man who was dead.

Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett said 9-1-1 received multiple calls from neighbors around the home near 22nd and Pierce, which is north and west of Sue Haswell Park.

Burnett said the 9-1-1 calls reported seeing haze. No neighbors called reporting they heard smoke detectors.

That led firefighters going to neighbor’s homes Thursday morning offering smoke detectors as part of BFD’s smoke alarm program.

The man’s name has not been released because family members are still being notified.

Burnett says they are still investigating where the fire started and what caused the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The alarm was received Thursday at 9:31 p.m. Firefighters arrived at 9:35, the victim was found at 9:42, and the fire was under control by 9:40 p.m.

