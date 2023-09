Chris Lamb, Bryan Fire Department Paramedic, and EMS Chief D.J. Capener, visit with WTAW’S Chelsea Reber about the Mobile Health Unit, 911 dispatchers, mutual aid, how traffic calming devices can impact response time, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan Fire Department Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.