Chris Lamb, Bryan Firefighter and Community Paramedic Program Manager, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the Community Paramedic Program, staying safe in the heat, fire prevention measures during the summer months, emergency vehicles navigating the new medians on Texas Avenue, firefighter recruitment, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

