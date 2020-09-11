Bryan Fire Department Participating In Governor’s Deployment To Assist Fighting California Wildfires

The Bryan fire department is among the agencies responding to fight wildfires in California.

Governor Abbott announced Friday a second deployment of firefighters and equipment.

Bryan fire chief Randy McGregor says that includes three BFD firefighters and a vehicle.

McGregor says this is in addition to one firefighter who was deployed last month as a strike team leader.

The second statewide deployment involves around 190 firefighters and 60 vehicles from 56 fire departments.

Last month’s statewide deployment included 44 firefighters and 12 vehicles.