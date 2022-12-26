Bryan Deputy City Marshal Arrests A Mother For Leaving Two Children Home Alone

A Bryan deputy marshal serving a warrant finds a four year old old walking around outside when the temperature was 45 degrees, wearing only a diaper, and crying.

Then the deputy marshal sees the four year old and a two year old sibling come in and out of an unlocked home with no adult supervision.

According to the deputy marshal’s arrest report, the mother returned and explained she and her mother left the children at home because they were sleeping.

The mother was arrested on two counts of child endangerment and the children were released to their grandmother.

22 year old Aven Gibbs-Lowe is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.