Bryan Councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her first year on council, RELLIS, property taxes, annexation opportunities, the border crisis, medians, Bryan ISD, upcoming events, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

