Bryan Councilman Prentiss Madison visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he is hearing from his constituents, infrastructure and roads, growth in his district, his reaction to the July 4th arrests and the response to police, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

