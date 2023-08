Bryan Councilman Jared Salvato visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Hometown Reunion event, his thoughts on the proposed budget, the new Stella Ranch development, comments from the leader of the Bryan Firefighters Union, location of the new animal center, the graphics on the new water tower on Chick Lane, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan Councilman Jared Salvato on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.