Bryan Councilman Among Those Concerned About A College Station Sewer Line Project Going Through Their Neighborhood

A College Station sewer line project going through a south Bryan neighborhood has the attention of neighborhood residents that includes Bryan councilman James Edge.

Speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, Edge brought up protecting the interests of the Beverly Estates neighborhood along Rosemary Drive during his visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

Edge said College Station needs more sewer capacity to serve the Northgate district’s high rise apartment complexes.

He said that “we’ve been working to try to resolve this in a manner that can achieve the objectives of the city of College Station. But we’ve got to make sure we do this without destroying or significantly altering one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city of Bryan.”

Edge added “I want to make sure that everyone recognizes that neighborhood integrity in Bryan is just as important as neighborhood integrity in College Station.”

WTAW News invited someone with the city of College Station to respond to Edge’s comments. City manager Bryan Woods sent an e-mail stating “The Northeast Trunkline is a critical piece of infrastructure that’s been in the works for a decade. The final of four phases will connect the high-density areas around Northgate, Hensel Park, and Texas A&M to our treatment facility. We diligently strive to minimize the impacts of our projects on neighborhoods and businesses, and our close collaboration with the City of Bryan and the HOA is a vital component of this essential project.”