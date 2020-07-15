Bryan Council Receives Public Support For BTU To Offer Broadband Internet And Cable TV

Tuesday’s Bryan city council meeting included ten letters of support for a city operated cable TV and internet operation.

It’s one of seven proposed changes to the city charter that voters will consider in November.

Sonny Lyles of the charter review committee says the draft language, if approved, gives the council the option but does not require the city to get into that business.

BTU board members were told by general manager Gary Miller during their meeting on Monday that the utility will be sponsoring a feasibility study that will take several months to complete.